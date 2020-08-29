UrduPoint.com
CM Visits Central Control Room, Directs To Enhance Security Measures For Muharram-ul-Haram

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

CM visits Central Control Room, directs to enhance security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday visited Central Control Room at Home Department and reviewed security measures being taken to ensure peace during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday visited Central Control Room at Home Department and reviewed security measures being taken to ensure peace during Muharram.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Inspector General Police, Sanaullah Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

During his visit, CM was briefed about overall security situation and steps taken for peaceful observance of Muharram.

It was told that security cordon has been enhanced in all the districts and foolproof arrangements have been made.

Control Rooms have been established in KP districts and they were being connected with Central Control room to avoid any untoward incident. Muharram processions were being watched through CCTV cameras and drones while special arrangements have been made to monitor routes of procession in sensitive areas.

CM expressed satisfactions over security arrangements and directed foolproof security on 10th of Muharram.

