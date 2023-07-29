Open Menu

CM Visits Central Control Room, Monitors Security Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the central control room of Home department at Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shakil Ahmad, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Sadiq also accompanied him.

The chief minister reviewed security arrangements for Ashura processions and gatherings throughout the province. He stressed that security measures should remain at a high alert level until the conclusion of the processions and majalis. He strongly urged to spare no effort in ensuring peace and harmony during this significant period.

Naqvi expressed his commitment to fostering brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram, reaffirming that all possible measures were being taken to promote a safe and harmonious environment for all citizens.

Earlier, The ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing on the robust measures in place, including CCTV coverage, dashboard and media monitoring all integrated with divisional and district control rooms. He briefed that around 256 Muharram gatherings of category-A, 568 of category-B and 1688 of category-C were taking place throughout the province while 435 Ashura processions of category-A, 665 of category-B and 1750 of category-C were holding across Punjab.

