CM Visits Central Control Room Of LG Board Complex

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:10 PM

CM visits central control room of LG Board Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the central control room of Local Government board Complex Sandha on the day of Eid to inspect the cleanliness arrangements across the province.

Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mangal briefed the CM about the arrangements, said a handout issued here on Friday.

CM Usman Buzdar issued directions to the administration of different districts through video-link emphasizing that cleanliness was a collective responsibility. The district administration would be rewarded for immaculate arrangements while the poor performers would be held answerable, he said. No system could progress without the option of reward and punishment, he maintained.

To ensure best cleanliness arrangements, he said that animals' waste should be timely removed for properly disposed of, adding that streets and roads should be devoid of any garbage.

He directed the line departments to ensure better cleanliness arrangements than before.

The officials concerned should personally monitor arrangements while using every possible resource and citizens' complaints should be timely resolved, he added. "I am monitoring the arrangements and action would be initiated in case of any remissness" he said.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) were also present.

