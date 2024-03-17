CM visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, inaugurates video calling centre, hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday and broke fast with the women prisoners.

The CM, instead of sitting with the guests, sat with the women prisoners. She herself presented samosas, pakoras, fruits and food to the women prisoners. She planted a sapling in the lawns of the Central Jail and ordered to plant more trees in jail. The CM also visited the cell where her father Nawaz Sharif was kept during his period of imprisonment. She, while recalling those days spent in jail, got emotional.

She inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for rehabilitation of drug-addicts in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat. Maryam also inaugurated the video call facility for prisoners. Central Jail Lahore is the first jail of its kind for providing video call facility to prisoners across the globe.

The CM visited kitchen of the jail and checked and reviewed the quality of food being prepared for prisoners. On the direction of CM, a special Iftar menu had been prepared for prisoners.

On the direction of the CM, the prisoners were presented with biryani, samosas, pakoras, fruits and dahi bharay in their Iftar.

The CM conversed with the prisoners and inquired about their problems and needs. Maryam, while talking to the women prisoners, stated that she has come to meet them. The CM held the hand of a little girl accompanied by a woman prisoner and inquired from her about the food. Maryam Nawaz also met the jail staff being deputed during her period of imprisonment in the jail and also distributed gifts among the prisoners who got released from the jail.

On the direction of CM, every male prisoner getting released was given rupees 15 thousand along with clothes while women prisoners were given rupees 15 thousand per prisoner, clothes and bangles.

Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other officials also accompanied.