CM Visits Chakwal, Assures Madrasa Students Of Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Chakwal on Sunday and met madrasa students who were subjected to molestation and torture by some teachers and assured them and their parents of complete justice.

According to a handout issued here, the CM acquired information about the incident and remarked that those responsible would not be able to go Scot-free. “Children are our future and it is our responsibility to provide them justice,” he said and promised that harsh punishment would be given to the culprits.

The CM was informed that both the accused had been arrested after their identification through CCTV cameras. Talking to the media later on, the CM said, “We feel a lot of sorrow and shame over the incident. Every madrasa is not bad and few people had committed an evil and immoral act.” He said the inspector general of police (IGP) had been assigned the task of investigating the case and secretary prosecution would perform his duty diligently during the court proceedings.

The CM ordered for taking care of privacy of the affected children. “We honour the decision of not holding a medical. I request the local media not to make public the Names and pictures of the affected children,” he requested. "The affected children need to be brought out of trauma and their normal life needs to be restored. We will restore studies of the children and will also get them out of trauma," promised Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner for undertaking measures for education and rehabilitation of the affected children.

The IG Police, Doctor Usman Anwar, RPO Rawalpindi, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DPO Chakwal and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal were also present.

