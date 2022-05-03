CM visits Children Hospital, Dar-ul-Shafqat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Children Hospital Lahore and inquired after the patients.

He wished Eid greetings to children and distributed gifts among them.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that he had directed the heath authorities to ensure provision of free medicine facility to the masses, adding that the heath sector of the province needed to be revived on modern lines.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government destroyed the largest province of country by making experiments, however, now collective efforts were being made to revive the national economy.

Earlier, the CM also visited Dar-ul-Shafqat where he distributed Eid gifts among orphan children.

He directed the management to take effective measures for providing the best facilities to the children.