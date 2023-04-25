UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CM visits Children's Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children's Hospital and inspected the treatment facilities being provided there.

He interacted with the parents to gauge their opinion of the medical facilities and directed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the children patients.

The CM showed compassion towards a grieving family and inquired about the unfortunate incident that had led to the death of Kinza Fatima, a young girl who was poisoned by a close relative. The family members requested a postmortem, and the CM promptly ordered one while assuring them of justice.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi praised the doctors for their dedication and commitment to treating a large number of child patients in the wards.

The chief minister also took the time to listen to the problems faced by people waiting in the lobby. He assured them that the hospital was working to extend emergency services and add new beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

He stressed the importance of providing quality treatment facilities to childrenas they were the bright future of the country.

Information Minister Amir Mir was also present.

