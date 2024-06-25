Open Menu

CM Visits Children’s Library Complex, Reviews Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise

visit to the Children's Library Complex here on Tuesday.

She reviewed various areas of the main building of the complex

including the library, audio-visual section, auditorium and offices.

She also visited the special section meant for special children,

besides the almost empty gymnasium and swimming pool.

The CM directed to prepare immediate plan to ensure regular functioning

of the complex. She got furious to see wastage of government resources,

as lights, fans and ACs were on in the empty rooms, the library and the

auditorium. She sought a report from the authorities concerned in this regard.

CM Maryam Nawaz took information about the functioning and performance

of various sections and reviewed facilities in the Center of Geology, AI, Artificial

Section and other departments.

The deserted building of the Children's Library

Complex was a testament to the disdain for knowledge and books in the previous

government, she said.

It is worth-mentioning that Children's Library Complex was inaugurated

by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 1988 as Chief Minister Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister

Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and

MPA Nausheen Adnan accompanied the CM.

Secretary Education Dr Ehtesham Anwar and other relevant officers were also present.

