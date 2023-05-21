UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Chinese Consulate, Felicitates Consul General On 72nd Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

CM visits Chinese consulate, felicitates consul general on 72nd anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations visited the Chinese Consulate.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanvir, Famous Industrialist Gohar Ejaz and Mian Ahsan accompanied him, said a handout issued here.

The CM met with the Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and cut a cake.

The Chinese Consul General thanked the CM and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and economic relations came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking with the Chinese Consul General, the CM said the government would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, healthcare technology and education sectors, adding that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and China were standing shoulder to shoulder for a bright tomorrow and our relationship for the whole world of countries was a role model.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that China's unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Pakistan- China friendship.

The CM said "We heartily acknowledge the unique cooperation of China in the progress of Pakistan." He emphasized the triumphs of China were a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) was proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries. The importance of Pakistan-China relations exceed far before for the regional stability and Punjab government was thankful to the Chinese support and cooperation in various sectors. Punjab government was determined to further enhance the exemplary friendship and cooperation with China, he added.

The Chinese Consul General also assured their full cooperation with the Punjab government in future as well, saying that Pakistan and China were highly reliable friends.

