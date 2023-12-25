Open Menu

CM Visits Churches To Mark Christmas Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CM visits Churches to mark Christmas celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd), Maqbool Baqar, along with Minister for Information and Minorities Affairs Ahmad Shah, visited St. Patrick's Cathedral in Saddar, met Bishop Benny Mario Travas, and celebrated Christmas by cutting a cake.

Later, the caretaker CM visited Holy Trinity Cathedral, gave a bouquet to Reverend Frederick John, Bishop of Karachi, and presented him with a cake to mark Christmas.

