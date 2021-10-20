CM visits city areas, reviews cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the provincial capital without protocol to review the cleanliness situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the provincial capital without protocol to review the cleanliness situation.

He drove his vehicle sans staff officer, security officer and official photographer and cameraman.

The CM expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in some areas and directed the Lahore Waste Management Corporation (LWMC) to improve the sanitation arrangements and cleanliness plan be monitored daily.

"No compromise would be made in this regard as I have been receiving complaintsabout the situation of cleanliness," he said and reiterated that the provision of a cleanenvironment to citizens was the responsibility of government.