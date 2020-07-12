CM visits city areas; reviews drainage system after rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various areas of the provincial capital without protocol and reviewed drainage system after rain.

He inspected water drainage arrangements being made at Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage. However, he expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot orders to WASA officials for water drainage.

The CM directed WASA and administrative officers to remain present in the field and further asserted that concerned officers should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it was our basic responsibility to resolve problems of citizens.

He said, "I have monitored emergency arrangements made by WASA in various areas of the city by conducting late night visit as it is helpful to know and take stock of ground situation in the real sense". The CMappreciated that currently better water drainage arrangements had beenmade by WASA in cities.