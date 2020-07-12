UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits City Areas; Reviews Drainage System After Rain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM visits city areas; reviews drainage system after rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various areas of the provincial capital without protocol and reviewed drainage system after rain.

He inspected water drainage arrangements being made at Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage. However, he expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot orders to WASA officials for water drainage.

The CM directed WASA and administrative officers to remain present in the field and further asserted that concerned officers should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it was our basic responsibility to resolve problems of citizens.

He said, "I have monitored emergency arrangements made by WASA in various areas of the city by conducting late night visit as it is helpful to know and take stock of ground situation in the real sense". The CMappreciated that currently better water drainage arrangements had beenmade by WASA in cities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Jail Visit Road Lawrence Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

56 minutes ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

1 hour ago

ERC’s sacrificial meat campaign to benefit over ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.