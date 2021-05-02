UrduPoint.com
CM Visits City Areas To Monitor Lockdown Situation

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM visits city areas to monitor lockdown situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in order to monitor the lockdown situation in the provincial metropolis, visited different areas of Lahore without any protocol on Sunday.

He expressed satisfaction over complete implementation of lockdown and thanked the trader community for their cooperation, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar also lauded the services of the administration, police, army and rangers for ensuring effective implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). He inspected the lockdown situation at Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas.

He also reviewed the sanitation arrangements in the city and expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor arrangements. He reprimanded the officials of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). He directed them to improve the cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The chief minister said that the lockdown was for the protection of citizens and they had followed the SOPs responsibly. The corona situation was being monitored round the clock, he added. Citizens should follow the government instructions if they want to avoid further restrictions, he added.

