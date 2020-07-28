CM visits city, suspends, transfers various officers over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid surprise visit to various areas of the provincial metropolis without any protocol late Monday night.

Usman Buzdar inspected Cooper Road, Montgomery Road, Abbot Road, Empress Road, Mughalpura Link Road, Garhi Shahu Road, Baghbanpura, Canal Road, Jail Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard and other areas, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He visited Mughalpura and Shadman police stations where he talked to the confined accused and reprimanded the officials over poor sanitation condition. He directed to improve the cleanliness and enquired the visitors about their problems. He put up questions to front desk staff about the confined accused and flicked through the daily work register besides checking attendance.

The CM inspected a shelter home near the railway station and asked the inmates about their problems and the facilities provided to them. They expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and other amenities.

He also reviewed civic facilities in the city and expressed his anger over poor cleanliness arrangements in Mughalpura Police Station. He expressed his indignation after listening to the public complaints gathered over there.

Usman Buzdar took a strict action and some duty officers were suspended for showing negligence in their duties, maintaining poor cleanliness arrangements and lack of other facilities.

Some officers were transferred as the CM expressed his indignation over their performance.

On his direction, DSP Mughalpura Atif Miraj and SHO Mughalpura Police Station Tahir were suspended from service.

He also expressed his displeasure over the performance of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and SP Civil Lines Safdar Raza Kazmi.

Usman Buzdar expressed his anger over the performance of Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority Kamran Khan. Similarly, Additional DG PHA Tariq Ali Basra had been removed from his post and made OSD. Municipal Officer (Infrastructure and Service) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Anwar Sajid was suspended from service whereas CM also expressed his indignation over the performance of DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal.

During the visit, he telephonically directed the Deputy Commissioner to shift people found sleeping in a park near Liberty to the shelter home. The CM also reviewed the steps taken for implementation of smart lockdown and, while expressing indignation over the presence of garbage in some areas, telephonically directed the LWMC officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

Usman Buzdar expressed his displeasure over the performance of Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt. (Retd) Hammad Raza and asserted that whosoever delivered would remain on his post and remarked that he made a comprehensive visit of Lahore city and reviewed cleanliness situation, street lights and other civic facilities. He stressed that wherever any deficiency or negligence surfaced, he took action after ascertaining the responsibility there and then.