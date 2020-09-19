UrduPoint.com
CM Visits City Without Protocol, Issued Orders For Its Decoration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

CM visits city without protocol, issued orders for its decoration

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, paid visit to the city late last night without protocol

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, paid visit to the city late last night without protocol.

CM also issued directions to officials concerned for decoration of city of Saints.

Following the directions of Punjab Chief minister, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak gave the 'zero waste' target to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

He directed company to ensure lifting of all littering from 14 sectors of the city.

DC ordered Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Latif Khan for 100 percent implementation on the orders.

The all sector incharges will remain present into the field till completion of cleanliness operation.

District administration announced special allowance for workers who performed extra duty.

Aamer Khattak ordered to shift the containers placed outside the schools to other sites. He said that cleanliness inside and outside of the schools is top priority to avert from coronavirus.

He also asked Parks and Horticulture Authority to complete work at the Chungi No-9 green belt at the earliest.

