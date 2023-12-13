CM visits civil hospital, reviews various development projects in Sialkot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to Government Sardar Begum Civil Hospital Sialkot and Allama Iqbal Medical Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday and also reviewed various development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to Government Sardar Begum Civil Hospital Sialkot and Allama Iqbal Medical Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday and also reviewed various development projects.

The chief minister came to know during the visit that Sardar Begum Hospital lacked medical facilities; beds were damaged and walls were dilapidating. Due to the sewerage passing through the hospital, there was a smell of sewerage water everywhere and students classrooms were in poor condition. The attendants of the patients were forced to sit on the floor.

Taking notice of the situation, Mohsin Naqvi announced upgradation and redesign of the hospital and said Sardar Begum Civil Hospital would be upgraded soon. It would cost Rs 210 million, and 21,000 square feet area of the hospital would be upgraded.

CM Mohsin Naqvi visited various wards, met patients and inquired about the treatment facilities in hospital. He inspected the Emergency, ICU, Gynecology, Lab and other wards. He also went to the basement, ground and first floor and expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of the classrooms.

The CM listened to problems of elderly woman in hospital and gave instructions to the deputy commissioner to solve them.

The chief minister also visited Allama Iqbal Medical Teaching Hospital and reviewed progress on upgradation project of the hospital. He inspected the ongoing construction activities in the hospital and said that the upgradation project of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital will would cost Rs. 700 million. He said that the 65 per cent of upgradation work at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital had been completed.

Naqvi said that 100,000 square feet area of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital would be revamped while the remaining 50,000 square feet area of the hospital would be upgraded in the second phase. He reviewed the ongoing work in various wards. Chief Minister ordered the completion of the upgradation project within the stipulated period.He said the upgradation project should be completed with high quality. He said the hospital would be made operational again soon after its upgradation.

The CM Punjab also inspected the work of roofs and floors.

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the media after visiting Allama Iqbal Medical Teaching Hospital Sialkot said that Sialkot is an important city of Punjab and our focus has been on this city since day one.

He said that Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital will be completely brand new at a cost of Rs. 700 million. He said that one lakh square feet was being upgraded, in the second phase 50 thousand square feet would be upgraded. "We are trying to open the hospital to the public by January 15," he added.

Chief Minister added that after opening the first phase of the upgradation to the citizens, the second phase would be launched soon, and commissioner and deputy commissioner would supervise the project. Naqvi said the entire road from Airport Chowk to Sublime Chowk was in bad shape. The construction and repair of the road would cost Rs. 1.6 billion and the work on this project will start from January, 10.

He said that the Communication Department had completed 17km long road from Pakki Galli to Airport Chowk at a cost of more than Rs 3 billion. The CM said under the city package, work was being done on six major roads of Sialkot city at a cost of one billion rupees and the project would also be completed within 20 days.

He said that Anwar Club was also undergoing renovations, which would become operational next month. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot had worked hard day and night, In-sha-Allah, better results would be achieved next month.

He said, "We are trying to improve facilities for heart patients in Sialkot." He said problems of journalist community of Sialkot would also be solved. He said every citizen of Punjab had health insurance and the government was paying the insurance money.

The CM said the government would not allow any illegal housing society.

Secretary Health and Secretary Construction and Communications gave a briefing about the upgradation project.

Secretary Health, Secretary Construction and Communications, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot and related officials were also present.