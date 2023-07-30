Open Menu

CM Visits Civil Secretariat, Inspects Construction Work

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CM visits Civil Secretariat, inspects construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing construction work at different departments with regard to the up-gradation.

He said that Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had taken splendid and exemplary steps for construction, repair and renovation of the Civil Secretariat in a short span of time.

Naqvi also inspected the under-construction building of the Home Department and appreciated the high quality of the ongoing construction work. He ordered for completing the ongoing construction work at the earliest.

The chief secretary briefed the chief minister about ongoing construction and renovation works.

Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan