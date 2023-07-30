CM visits Civil Secretariat, inspects construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing construction work at different departments with regard to the up-gradation.

He said that Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had taken splendid and exemplary steps for construction, repair and renovation of the Civil Secretariat in a short span of time.

Naqvi also inspected the under-construction building of the Home Department and appreciated the high quality of the ongoing construction work. He ordered for completing the ongoing construction work at the earliest.

The chief secretary briefed the chief minister about ongoing construction and renovation works.

Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and officials concerned were also present.