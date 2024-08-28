CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that there was a prediction of heavy rainfall in the coastal belt of the province and Jati (Thatta) has received 52 mm of rain during the last three hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that there was a prediction of heavy rainfall in the coastal belt of the province and Jati (Thatta) has received 52 mm of rain during the last three hours.

He has embarked on an extensive visit to coastal districts and other areas to control the situation.

He was talking to the media at different spots in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and TM Khan districts.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Mukesh Chawla. Provincial ministers- Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Mohammad Ali Malkani and MPA Shah Hussain Shah received the CM in their respective areas.

Shah said that the coastal belt of the province was expected to receive more rain. He added that the Khirthar mountainous Range has been receiving rainfall which has ultimately increased the water level in Manchhar Lake.

The chief minister told the media that he has activated the Irrigation department to move necessary machinery to strengthen the embankments of MNV drains and FP Bund.

To a question, the CM said that the stormwater drains have their maximum capacity but when the water exceeds capacity they would overflow and inundate the nearby areas. “We have been cleaning nullas, outfall drains, and hopefully everything we remain under control,” he said and added in case of any loss or damages, the affected people would be helped out.

The CM visited the Karo Gungro Outfall Drain System at RD-128 where Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefed him about the System.

The Karo Gungro Outfall System is a significant drainage project, primarily designed to manage and dispose of excess water from agricultural lands, particularly in Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin, and Sujawal Districts.

The CM said that the system aimed to prevent waterlogging and salinity, which were major issues in the region due to the high water table and poor drainage.

Secretary Irrigation told the CM that the outfall drain system consisted of 210 Main Drain, involving a Branch and Sub Drains network that collected water from the fields and directed it towards a Karo Gungro outfall drain, which eventually discharges the water into the Arabian Sea.

During the visit, the CM inspected the main roads of Badin City - Quaid-e-Azam Road and Civil Hospital Road which were inundated.

To a question, the CM was told that the Civil Hospital Nullah was overflowing due to heavy rain. The CM directed DC Badin to ensure proper cleaning of the Nullah as soon as the rain is stopped.

Murad Shah told the media that he has sent Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro to Badin to inspect the LBOD. "The water level in the outfall drains is above normal, while the rivers are experiencing low-level flooding," he said.

He added that his government, with the support of donor agencies, is constructing 2.1 million flood-resilient houses for those affected by the floods. "We are providing housing for 12.5 million flood-affected people in these resilient homes," he stated.

The chief minister on his arrival at TMK was received by his Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, MPA Aijaz Shah, and others.

The CM at the start of his visit to the city went to the colony of flood-affected people where the government has constructed flood-resilient houses.

The residents of houses for flood-affected people received the CM and thanked him and Chairman PPP for constructing their houses on the alleviated position. “Today it is raining but our children are safe in our houses,” they told the CM.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his visit offered condolence over the death of former PPP MPA Haji Amin Lakho with his son Sher Mohammad Lakho at his residence.

Earlier, the CM accompanied by his ministers left Karachi to visit rain-affected districts of the province. At Quaidabad, Karachi, he inspected the Malir River which was flowing normally.