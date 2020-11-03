PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited "Khpal Shikayat Cell" (complaint cell) and listened to the complaints of people through live calls.

The people expressed satisfaction over resolution of their issues when the Chief Minister inquired about the cell's response to their grievances.

On a complaint lodged by a citizen from Kohat district, the Chief Minister ordered suspension of police staff of KDA police station and further directed for conducting an inquiry against the KDA police officials.

The Chief Minister also issued directives to the officials concerned for early payment of land acquisition to its owner who lodged complaint in the cell regarding delay of payment from Mohmand district.

The Chief Minister was also briefed by the cell officials regarding performance of the complaint cell and was told that so far the cell has received around 6000 calls while from the merged district the cell received 1500 calls.

The Chief Minister was further told that around 1200 complaints have been received by the cell out of which 800 have been addressed while work on 150 complaints was underway.

The ratio of addressing people's grievances was 88 percent, the CM was told.

The Chief Minister showed satisfaction over performance of the complaint cell and sought further improvement in its working to provide quick relief to the people.

The Chief Minister said Khpal Shikayat Cell was linked with Prime Minister Portal and Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU) adding the performance of this cell would further be upgraded in view of suggestions from the general public.

The Chief Minister continued that he would himself visit the cell every month and listened to people's grievances. He said the provincial minister should also visit the complaint cell on a regular basis to address the issues being faced by the people.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash and personal secretary to the CM, Shahab Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.