CM Visits Corona Care Center At PKLI

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

CM visits corona care center at PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government has set up Corona Care Center at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI).

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in spite of holiday paid a surprise visit to Corona Care Center at PKLI here on Sunday.

He inspected advance arrangements being made for the treatment of patients at Corona Care Center and also reviewed availability of beds over there.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said that Punjab government had undertaken all necessary measures for the treatment of corona patients and setting up 30-bedded Corona Care Center at PKLI was a major link to the advance arrangements being made for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

He observed best arrangements being made for outdoor and indoor patients at Corona Care Center while three floors had also been allocated for the possible corona patients at PKLI.

The total number of beds at three floors of PKLI was seventy five, he added.

He maintained that in case of any emergency or need there was also scope of five hundred additional beds to be arranged at PKLI.

Adopting preventive measures in order to save people from coronavirus was an ample proof of an advance excellent planning being made, he lauded.

He said that Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources for preventing people from the danger of coronavirus. "We are also undertaking all necessary steps in order to save people of the province from the hazards of coronavirus, "he stressed.

Strict implementation was being made on the instructions issued by the Health Advisory for prevention from coronavirus.

CM was also given detailed briefing about possible medical facilities to be provided and treatment of coronavirus patients.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary SpecializedHealthcare and Medical education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare,Secretary Information and PKLI senior doctors were also present on this occasion.

