CM Visits Data Darbar Complex, Orders Reopening Of Car Parking Facility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Data Darbar Complex and ordered reopening of the car parking facility for visitors, which had been kept closed since 2010 due to security reasons.

To ensure a smooth reopening, a committee was constituted to develop standard operating procedures for resuming the parking operation after a gap of 13 years. He also inspected the almonry and said that the preparation and distribution of food should be done according to international standards.

The CM expressed his commitment to renovate the original hujra and verandah of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh shrine. A committee had been set up to provide final recommendations in this regard. Additionally, he lauded the agreement with the Madina Foundation, which would expand the corridors around the shrine, increasing visitors' capacity from three thousand to five thousand.

The CM chaired a meeting at Hajveri Hall to review the expansion plan of Data Darbar, parking and security arrangements for visitors. He also laid a wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh and prayed for the country's development and prosperity and stability.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, Mian Muhammad Rasheed of Madina Foundation, Muhammad Aslam Tareen, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, secretary auqaf, commissioner Lahore, CTO, GM NESPAK, Khateeb Data Darbar Masjid Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Administrator Data Darbar and others attended the meeting.

