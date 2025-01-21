CM visits DC Keamari office, two ACs, Mukhtiarkar suspended

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Home Minister Zaiul Hassan Lanjar, started his day with surprise visits to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Keamari and the Risala Model Police Station on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Home Minister Zaiul Hassan Lanjar, started his day with surprise visits to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Keamari and the Risala Model Police Station on Tuesday.

During these visits, he suspended the services of two Assistant Commissioners and one Mukhtiarkar, ordered the transfer of a sub-registrar and directed the police to enhance the safety and security of residents.

During visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the CM noted that many officers were absent while visitors waited for assistance. Upon inquiry, he discovered that AC (Revenue) Nawaz Kalwar, AC Mauripur Muhammad Yasin, and Mukhtiarkar Mir Mohammad Nawaz Talpur had not reported for duty.

While visiting the Domicile Office, Murad Shah interacted with young people waiting for their domicile issuance. It was revealed that the processing of their domiciles was complete, but they were waiting for the absent assistant commissioner's signature. The CM then directed the chief secretary to suspend their services. The chief secretary immediately issued the suspension orders.

During the visit, the CM also went to the office of Sub-Registrar-II Gadap Town. The sub-registrar, Abdul Nabi Lashari, despite being on duty, failed to inform the CM about the operations of his office. As a result, the CM expressed his displeasure and ordered his transfer back to the board of Revenue.

The CM, along with Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, made a surprise visit to the Risala Police Station, where they checked the attendance register, inspected the lock-up, and reviewed the facilities at the model police station.

During his inspection, the CM found that the police station was supposed to have 100 policemen, but only about 30 were on duty. The SSP City explained that out of 100 policemen, 85 had been assigned to the station, and they were working in two shifts - morning and evening.

Shah checked the lock-up, where nine individuals were detained. He also reviewed the FIR register to ensure that no one was being held without an FIR and interacted with the detainees to understand their issues.

The CM visited the Ladies’ Room established to assist female complainants. Inside, a junior police constable was present but had no record of any visitors and lacked knowledge of complaints received. CM expressed his dissatisfaction and directed the SSP City to assign a lady head constable to the Ladies’ Room and to maintain a computerised record.

Murad Ali Shah also examined the Facilitation Desk designed for receiving complaints and ensuring they are computerised for tracking. He found that the complaints were still being handled manually and instructed the SSP to implement computerisation.

Within the premises, there were two police stations, Eid Gah and Risala, and a women's police station under construction. The Chief Minister directed the Home Secretary to investigate why the construction of the women’s police station had not been completed despite funds being released.