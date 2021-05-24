CM visits DC Office as ordinary citizen, suspends two over corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday paid an unexpected visit to the Deputy Commissioner Office and stood in the queue in the garb of an ordinary citizen to witness the official course of action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday paid an unexpected visit to the Deputy Commissioner Office and stood in the queue in the garb of an ordinary citizen to witness the official course of action.

The Chief Minister on the occasion red-handedly caught a clerk of the License Branch and another official while they were taking bribes from the general public.

The Chief Minister ordered suspension of both the officials and sought a complete investigative inquiry against both the alleged corrupt officials of the License Branch.

On the occasion he said every institution and department must know that corruption and negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said he would himself monitor the state of the affairs taking place at public sector departments adding no one indulged in corruption or negligence would be spared, said a statement issued from the CM Secretariat.