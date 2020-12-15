UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits Dera Murad Jamali To Condole Former PM's Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM visits Dera Murad Jamali to condole former PM's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the residence of former prime minister late Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan, on Tuesday and extended condolence to the family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tributes to services of the former prime minister, said a handout issued here.

The CM said late Zafarullah Khan Jamali was an upright personality and a worth following example inthe field of politics.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Zafarullah Khan Jamali Dera Murad Jamali Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

54 seconds ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.