LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the residence of former prime minister late Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan, on Tuesday and extended condolence to the family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tributes to services of the former prime minister, said a handout issued here.

The CM said late Zafarullah Khan Jamali was an upright personality and a worth following example inthe field of politics.