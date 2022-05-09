CM visits DHQ Hospital Pakpattan, inspects facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan and inspected its various sections besides inquiring the patients and their attendants about the facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan and inspected its various sections besides inquiring the patients and their attendants about the facilities.

He directed to move a little girl, sitting in the waiting area, to the emergency ward for treatment without delay.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that the second shift of the hepatitis clinics would be started soon as provision of the best medical facilities to the people was his core mission.

The chief minister said he had issued instructions to provide free medicines and every hurdle in the provision of the best healthcare facility in hospitals would be removed.

The cleanliness and other arrangements would be improved and no leniency would be tolerated in the provision of the best medical facilities in hospitals, he added and emphasized that free and best treatment was the right of every citizen.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Mian Naveed Ali Arain, Imran Goraya and others were present.