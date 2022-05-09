UrduPoint.com

CM Visits DHQ Hospital Pakpattan, Inspects Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

CM visits DHQ Hospital Pakpattan, inspects facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan and inspected its various sections besides inquiring the patients and their attendants about the facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan and inspected its various sections besides inquiring the patients and their attendants about the facilities.

He directed to move a little girl, sitting in the waiting area, to the emergency ward for treatment without delay.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that the second shift of the hepatitis clinics would be started soon as provision of the best medical facilities to the people was his core mission.

The chief minister said he had issued instructions to provide free medicines and every hurdle in the provision of the best healthcare facility in hospitals would be removed.

The cleanliness and other arrangements would be improved and no leniency would be tolerated in the provision of the best medical facilities in hospitals, he added and emphasized that free and best treatment was the right of every citizen.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Mian Naveed Ali Arain, Imran Goraya and others were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakpattan Imran Nazir Best

Recent Stories

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain v ..

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain very low

27 seconds ago
 Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest m ..

Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest marks in FCPS

28 seconds ago
 PEMRA has effective monitoring mechanism to contro ..

PEMRA has effective monitoring mechanism to control objectionable content on TV ..

30 seconds ago
 Covid loneliness will have long term effect, resea ..

Covid loneliness will have long term effect, researchers warn

31 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdo ..

Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdown Funds to Further Arm Ukrain ..

54 minutes ago
 Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees ..

Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees Low Risk of Escalation - Prim ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.