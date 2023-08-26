CM visits DHQ Kasur, reviews healthcare facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kasur and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients.

He inspected emergency, child ward and various other and inquired after health of patients and inquired from them about medical facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the patients and attendants about provision of free medicines. The patients expressed their satisfaction over the provision of facilities in the hospital.

Attendants of the patients complained about overcharging of parking.

The CM ordered the MS to immediately redress overcharging complaints. He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the provision of free medicines to patients.

The poor like the rich should be equally provided quality treatment facilities. He remarked that his visits to hospitals would continue for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the common man.

The chief secretary, commissioner Lahore, RPO and officials concerned were also present.