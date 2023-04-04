CM visits Faisalabad, checks flour distribution points, reviews facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited here on Tuesday and inspected the flour distribution points and necessary facilities there.

Soon after his arrival, he reached the flour distribution centers of Cooperative Training College, Hockey Stadium and Iqbal Stadium and reviewed the arrangements for distribution of free flour bags among the masses.

He also interacted with flour beneficiaries and inquired them about the facilities being provided at distribution points.

He directed the in-charge of distribution centers to expedite the pace of flour distribution by ensuring prompt verification of CNICs.

He also checked distribution process and helped some citizens in obtaining free flour bags after getting their CNICs verified on token counters.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Punjab said that more than 1.41 million flour bags had so far been distributed across the province including 196,000 bags in Faisalabad division.

"This is a historical step taken by the Prime Minister to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak", he said and added that the Punjab government had also made collaborative arrangements to provide all possible facilities to the beneficiaries at distribution points.

The Chief Minister said that he was paying surprise visits to flour distribution points across the province so that people could be provided true relief of this scheme by removing all flaws in the distribution process.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Ali Annan Qamar and others were also present on the occasion.