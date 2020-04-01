UrduPoint.com
CM Visits Field Hospital At Expo Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

CM visits field hospital at expo center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the field hospital set up here at the expo centre for coronavirus patients.

He inspected the arrangements and facilities at the field hospital.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that strict monitoring was being conducted of situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Provision of maximum coronavirus testing kits was a priority and all out efforts were being made in that regard, he said and added that setting up more medical labs in the province would ensure the provision of more testing facilities to the people.

To a question, he said that speedy work was being carried out to provide financial assistance among the needy under Insaaf ImdadPackage in the province and funds for more than 150,000 familieshave been released in just one day.

