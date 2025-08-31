CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday visited the flood relief camp established at DPS Kasur, where she interacted with flood-affected women and inquired about their problems.

She also visited patients at the temporary hospital set up inside the camp, expressing concern for their well-being and offering words of comfort.

During the visit, the CM was briefed that rescue teams had promptly responded to calls for help, evacuating victims from flood-hit areas and shifting them safely to the camp.

One of the women expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are deeply thankful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for rescuing us from the flood and bringing us safely to the camp.”

CM Maryam Nawaz also showed affection for children residing in the camp. She lovingly placed them on her lap, interacted with students in a classroom in a cheerful mood, and awarded prizes to children who wrote their Names on the whiteboard.

Authorities briefed the Chief Minister that 29 villages in Kasur district had been affected by the floods, with 18,300 residents evacuated and 36,129 rescued. Livestock were also shifted to safe locations. The relief camp is currently hosting victims from Dhup Sari, Mboke, Ola Nagar, Aiman Pura, Mai Wala, Fati Wala, and surrounding areas.

At present, 60 families comprising 312 individuals are staying in the Kasur relief camp, where the district administration has ensured proper arrangements for food, education, healthcare, and recreation. Educational activities continue for children, who have also been provided with a playground facility. Three doctors and medical staff remain available round the clock, with 170 people having already benefited from treatment at the medical camp.