CM Visits Flood Relief Camp In Kasur, Meets Women, Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday visited the flood relief camp established at DPS Kasur, where she interacted with flood-affected women and inquired about their problems.
She also visited patients at the temporary hospital set up inside the camp, expressing concern for their well-being and offering words of comfort.
During the visit, the CM was briefed that rescue teams had promptly responded to calls for help, evacuating victims from flood-hit areas and shifting them safely to the camp.
One of the women expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are deeply thankful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for rescuing us from the flood and bringing us safely to the camp.”
CM Maryam Nawaz also showed affection for children residing in the camp. She lovingly placed them on her lap, interacted with students in a classroom in a cheerful mood, and awarded prizes to children who wrote their Names on the whiteboard.
Authorities briefed the Chief Minister that 29 villages in Kasur district had been affected by the floods, with 18,300 residents evacuated and 36,129 rescued. Livestock were also shifted to safe locations. The relief camp is currently hosting victims from Dhup Sari, Mboke, Ola Nagar, Aiman Pura, Mai Wala, Fati Wala, and surrounding areas.
At present, 60 families comprising 312 individuals are staying in the Kasur relief camp, where the district administration has ensured proper arrangements for food, education, healthcare, and recreation. Educational activities continue for children, who have also been provided with a playground facility. Three doctors and medical staff remain available round the clock, with 170 people having already benefited from treatment at the medical camp.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims1 minute ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations1 minute ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children1 minute ago
-
SSP Investigation orders speedy submission of case challans to courts1 minute ago
-
Relief and rehabilitation operations in full swing in Kot Momin1 minute ago
-
CM reviews facilities at relief camp1 minute ago
-
Free medical camp1 minute ago
-
Army, Police, Rescue teams mount massive evacuations as Punjab battles historic floods1 minute ago
-
Senator, MPA offer condolences to Senate chairman1 minute ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir Urs tomorrow1 minute ago
-
94 people rescued in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
SIAL operations closed till Monday11 minutes ago