CM Visits Flood Relief Camp Near Trimmu Barrage In Jhang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp established at the Sports Complex near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang, where she interacted with flood-affected families and expressed compassion for children
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp established at the sports Complex near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang, where she interacted with flood-affected families and expressed compassion for children.
The CM distributed gifts among men, women, and children at the camp, said a handout issued here on Monday.
She inquired about the children’s education and playfully placed her glasses on a little girl, engaging with her warmly. An elderly woman held her hand and prayed for her long life and success.
Later, the CM inspected the protective embankment along the Chenab River and interacted with local residents.
She observed the flight of a thermal imaging drone, used binoculars to assess the water level, and reviewed the readiness of rescue boats. She also rode in a boat, conversing with the boatman about rescue operations for those stranded in floodwaters.
On her arrival, thousands of people gathered to welcome the Chief Minister, chanting slogans of “Long Live Maryam Nawaz.” She responded with warmth, removed security barriers to meet the people more closely, and thanked the crowd for their support.
Recent Stories
PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari
FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline
CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang
DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi
Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..
Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief
Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad Jatak
New Polio case reported fromTank
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi stresses collective efforts to pr ..
402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins
CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin34 seconds ago
-
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari35 seconds ago
-
FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline36 seconds ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang38 seconds ago
-
DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi39 seconds ago
-
Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief4 minutes ago
-
Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad Jatak4 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported fromTank4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi stresses collective efforts to promote KP’s soft im ..4 minutes ago
-
402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins2 hours ago
-
CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC2 hours ago