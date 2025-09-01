CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp established at the sports Complex near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang, where she interacted with flood-affected families and expressed compassion for children.

The CM distributed gifts among men, women, and children at the camp, said a handout issued here on Monday.

She inquired about the children’s education and playfully placed her glasses on a little girl, engaging with her warmly. An elderly woman held her hand and prayed for her long life and success.

Later, the CM inspected the protective embankment along the Chenab River and interacted with local residents.

She observed the flight of a thermal imaging drone, used binoculars to assess the water level, and reviewed the readiness of rescue boats. She also rode in a boat, conversing with the boatman about rescue operations for those stranded in floodwaters.

On her arrival, thousands of people gathered to welcome the Chief Minister, chanting slogans of “Long Live Maryam Nawaz.” She responded with warmth, removed security barriers to meet the people more closely, and thanked the crowd for their support.