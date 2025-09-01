Open Menu

CM Visits Flood Relief Camp Near Trimmu Barrage In Jhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:18 PM

CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp established at the Sports Complex near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang, where she interacted with flood-affected families and expressed compassion for children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp established at the sports Complex near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang, where she interacted with flood-affected families and expressed compassion for children.

The CM distributed gifts among men, women, and children at the camp, said a handout issued here on Monday.

She inquired about the children’s education and playfully placed her glasses on a little girl, engaging with her warmly. An elderly woman held her hand and prayed for her long life and success.

Later, the CM inspected the protective embankment along the Chenab River and interacted with local residents.

She observed the flight of a thermal imaging drone, used binoculars to assess the water level, and reviewed the readiness of rescue boats. She also rode in a boat, conversing with the boatman about rescue operations for those stranded in floodwaters.

On her arrival, thousands of people gathered to welcome the Chief Minister, chanting slogans of “Long Live Maryam Nawaz.” She responded with warmth, removed security barriers to meet the people more closely, and thanked the crowd for their support.

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tian ..

PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin

34 seconds ago
 Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in ..

Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari

35 seconds ago
 FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring di ..

FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline

36 seconds ago
 CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in ..

CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

38 seconds ago
 DIG issues strict security directives to ensure pe ..

DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi

39 seconds ago
 Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focus ..

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..

4 minutes ago
Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood ..

Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

4 minutes ago
 Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad J ..

Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad Jatak

4 minutes ago
 New Polio case reported fromTank

New Polio case reported fromTank

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi str ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi stresses collective efforts to pr ..

4 minutes ago
 402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

2 hours ago
 CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan