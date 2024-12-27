Open Menu

CM Visits Former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's Residence, Inquired Health

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CM visits former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's residence, inquired health

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a visit to the residence of former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch in Old Sukkur here on Friday, where he inquired about Dr. Baloch's health.

The Chief Minister praised Dr. Baloch, calling him a brave and dedicated individual, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family.

Speaking to journalists, CM Sindh said, "Today, we have come to pay tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto. Despite the challenges, a large number of people participate in her death anniversary. The Sindh government is working to provide maximum facilities to the people."

He added that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would address the gathering, and everyone was eager to hear their instructions.

Shah also highlighted the Sindh government's efforts to promote solarization in the province.

"We started working on solarization about 12 years ago," he said. In the first phase, we are solarizing government institutions. We are also building two solar parks in Karachi and one in Jamshoro, he added.

The chief minister emphasized that the Sindh government was committed to providing affordable solar electricity to the people.

"We are providing 200,000 solar home systems to the poor, and we will start another project to provide an additional 500,000 systems," he said.

Shah also mentioned that the Sindh government was building 2.1 million houses for flood victims, which would benefit around 15 million people. He said the houses would be solarized under the Green Energy initiative.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Electricity Poor Flood Visit Sukkur Jamshoro Murad Ali Shah Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

1 hour ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

3 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

4 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

12 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

12 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

14 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan