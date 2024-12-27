CM Visits Former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's Residence, Inquired Health
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a visit to the residence of former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch in Old Sukkur here on Friday, where he inquired about Dr. Baloch's health.
The Chief Minister praised Dr. Baloch, calling him a brave and dedicated individual, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family.
Speaking to journalists, CM Sindh said, "Today, we have come to pay tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto. Despite the challenges, a large number of people participate in her death anniversary. The Sindh government is working to provide maximum facilities to the people."
He added that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would address the gathering, and everyone was eager to hear their instructions.
Shah also highlighted the Sindh government's efforts to promote solarization in the province.
"We started working on solarization about 12 years ago," he said. In the first phase, we are solarizing government institutions. We are also building two solar parks in Karachi and one in Jamshoro, he added.
The chief minister emphasized that the Sindh government was committed to providing affordable solar electricity to the people.
"We are providing 200,000 solar home systems to the poor, and we will start another project to provide an additional 500,000 systems," he said.
Shah also mentioned that the Sindh government was building 2.1 million houses for flood victims, which would benefit around 15 million people. He said the houses would be solarized under the Green Energy initiative.
