UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Free Flour Centre, Inspects Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CM visits free flour centre, inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted surprise visits to the 24/7 flour supply centres in Gujranwala during late hours, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the visiting public.

The people appreciated the Ramadan package and reported that they received their flour bags in just two minutes without any difficulty, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Some people mentioned the non-verification of their CNICs when the CM asked about hiccups in collecting free flour. Some others admitted that their Names were not included in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) when Naqvi enquired about it. The CM asked them to get themselves registered with BISP and directed his staff to help register them with the BISP so that they may not face any difficulty in future. The sales staff complained about the slowness of their system. He also verified the quantity of flour bags in the truck by checking weight.

Later, the CM made an unannounced visit to DHQ hospital Gujranwala, where he inspected medical facilities at the trauma centre, checked ventilator beds in the ICU and announced the construction of a new building for an emergency. He inquired the patients about the medical facilities and ordered improvements to the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The doctors should treat patients with compassion because a sweet word can cure half of a patient's illness, he said and added that the government was striving to improve the medical facilities.

The CM also went to the residence of the mother and daughter who were molested in the precinct of Arup police station in Gujranwala. He expressed his sympathy to them and announced financial assistance of one million for them. "The government stands with you and you will be helped in every possible way" he added.

IG Police, RPO, commissioner, CPO and deputy commissioner Gujranwala were also present.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Visit Cure Gujranwala May Government Weight Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

5 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

41 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

1 hour ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.