CM visits free flour centre, inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted surprise visits to the 24/7 flour supply centres in Gujranwala during late hours, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the visiting public.

The people appreciated the Ramadan package and reported that they received their flour bags in just two minutes without any difficulty, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Some people mentioned the non-verification of their CNICs when the CM asked about hiccups in collecting free flour. Some others admitted that their Names were not included in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) when Naqvi enquired about it. The CM asked them to get themselves registered with BISP and directed his staff to help register them with the BISP so that they may not face any difficulty in future. The sales staff complained about the slowness of their system. He also verified the quantity of flour bags in the truck by checking weight.

Later, the CM made an unannounced visit to DHQ hospital Gujranwala, where he inspected medical facilities at the trauma centre, checked ventilator beds in the ICU and announced the construction of a new building for an emergency. He inquired the patients about the medical facilities and ordered improvements to the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The doctors should treat patients with compassion because a sweet word can cure half of a patient's illness, he said and added that the government was striving to improve the medical facilities.

The CM also went to the residence of the mother and daughter who were molested in the precinct of Arup police station in Gujranwala. He expressed his sympathy to them and announced financial assistance of one million for them. "The government stands with you and you will be helped in every possible way" he added.

IG Police, RPO, commissioner, CPO and deputy commissioner Gujranwala were also present.