CM Visits Free Flour Supply Center

Published March 20, 2023

CM visits free flour supply center

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour supply center set up at Samanabad Royal Garden area in the provincial metropolis

Some citizens complained about non-verification of CNICs and slow speed of the system. Similarly, some others complained about giving them one or two days time for collecting flour bag.

The CM took strict notice of the complaints and directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore to immediately resolve the issues. Similarly, he also expressed indignation for giving time and said that this behavior was not acceptable in any case. He directed to provide flour to the people present in the center today positively.

The CM observed the arrangements made for provision of free supply of flour to the citizens through special Ramazan relief package of Federal and Punjab governments and enquired the people about the problems in distribution of free flour.

He also inspected CNICs verification counters and assured the citizens of immediate solution of their problems.

"I am personally monitoring the package and all the provincial administration has been activated to deliver the right to the beneficiaries," he assured.

Punjab Information Technology board and NADRA had been asked to further improve the CNICs verification process, the CM said and concluded that provincial ministers had also been directed to monitor this package and submit reports by visiting the centers.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, CCPO Lahore, commissioner and DC Lahore Division, and others were also present.

