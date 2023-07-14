Open Menu

CM Visits Ganda Singhwala To Assess Water Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Talwar Post's adjoining border village namely Bhiki Pind and other affected areas at the Ganda Singhwala location on a boat on Friday and assessed the flow of water in the Sutlej River.

India's water aggression resulted in release of 70,700 cusecs of water in the Sutlej River. The CM inquired the locals about their issues and supervised relief activities. He directed to expedite relief efforts and to assess the damages in the submerged villages.

The CM ordered that essential food supplies and fodder should be provided to the affected villages and the needs of the affectees should be taken care of completely.

He directed to increase the number of relief and medical camps and ensure proper arrangements for food and water for the people.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and vaccines in the medical camps and to continue monitoring the water situation in the river. Line departments should be kept informed about the inflow and outflow of water in real time. Provincial ministers, administration, and line departments were actively engaged in rescue and relief operations, he added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, irrigation secretary, commissioner Lahore, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and others were also present.

