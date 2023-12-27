CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday where he found cleanliness arrangements inadequate.

There were piles of filth and dirt in the washrooms. Patients and their attendants complained about being charged for surgeries in the hospital. A female patient also complained about having to procure medicines from outside.

Expressing his strong dismay, CM Naqvi issued a final warning to the MS [medical superintendent], stating that hospital affairs should be rectified without further delay.

He said, "I am giving you a final warning; I will visit again soon. If the situation does not improve, you will be held responsible.

"

He ordered an inquiry into an incident of charging money for surgery by the Chief Minister's Inspection Team and directed the CMIT to immediately reach the hospital to probe the matter and submit the inquiry report to him by evening. He ordered to refund the money and told the MS, "If even a single round of the hospital had been conducted by you, the cleanliness situation would not have been like this. I don't want to see any dirt on my next visit."

He also inspected the upgradation work and ordered to complete the project within the timeframe, emphasising that there would be no tolerance for delay in the upgradation work.

