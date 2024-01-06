Open Menu

CM Visits General Hospital, Reviews Upgradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reached General Hospital to review progress on the upgradation work of the Emergency Block

Upgradation work of the General Hospital's Emergency Block gained speed and overall 80 percent work has been completed. The CM visited the Emergency Block for two hours. He went to all the four floors and monitored the ongoing construction activities. Two floors of the Emergency Block will be completed before January 20 while other two floors will also be completed by January 31.

Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the labourers busy at their work late night and inquired about their working hours.

The CM directed to improve the Emergency Block building and issued necessary directions to the Secretary C&W in this regard. He maintained that the Emergency Block after its completion will be opened to patients at the earliest, adding that the latest medical facilities were being provided in the upgraded Emergency Block.

The CM inspected the wiring work being installed for biogas, air conditioners and directed to accelerate pace of work. Secretary C&W and Secretary Health gave a briefing about the upgradation work and its completion. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

