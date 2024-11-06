CM Visits Governor House, Discusses Provincial Issues With Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 04:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, held a meeting on Wednesday at the Governor House to discuss the province's law and order situation, as well as several other key issues and rights of the province.
During the meeting, both leaders agreed that ensuring peace was crucial for the economic development of the province.
They expressed their commitment to working together to address security concerns and secure resources from the Federal government to maintain peace.
The discussion also touched on promoting tourism and other matters of public interest in the province.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that he would engage with the federal government to resolve any issues related to the provincial government, acting as the province's representative.
Earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur arrived at the Governor House to attend the oath-taking ceremony of a new provincial minister Syed Fakhar Jahan.
Governor Kundi warmly welcomed the Chief Minister Gandapur.
The meeting was also attended by Ahmad Karim Kundi, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the provincial assembly, and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur.
APP/ash/
