CM visits Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib on Friday.

Parbandhak Committee Chairman and office-bearers Giani Prem Singh, Giani Dia Singh and Balwand Singh warmly received CM Mohsin Naqvi.

CM inspected Amrat Jal Well and directed to arrange packing of the Amrat Jal water in the bottles.

He said that water will be packed in the bottles and will be given to Sikh pilgrims. He ordered to take review with regard to installation of a special water plant for Amrat Jal Well.

He stated that religious places of Sikh community will be nicely taken care of, adding that excellent arrangements will be made for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims arriving on the eve of Birthday Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He visited Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak.

Singh Sahab Narend Singh performed Path and received the Royal Decree (Hukam Nama).

CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation listened the Path. The CM and the delegation members were worn Saropa as a mark of respect.

The CM especially visited Langar Hall and took food by sitting alongside the Sikh community.

The CM and the delegation members especially thanked the Sikh leaders on extending their warm hospitality.

He paid tributes to the minority communities especially Sikh community. He also inspected the esteemed Sarovar water pond.

The CM lauded the arrangements being made at the Gurdwara.

The leaders of Sikh community while talking on this occasion stated that CM has won the hearts of Sikh community across the globe.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.