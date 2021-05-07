LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Hamid Nasir Chattha in Gulberg on Friday and condoled with him over the death of his wife.

The CM offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Samiullah Chaudhry MPA was also present.