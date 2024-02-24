CM Visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Saturday.
The CM paid tribute to the exemplary religious services rendered by Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) for promotion of islam. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability and peace of the country.
CM especially prayed for the liberation of the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims. Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the dear homeland.
Khateeb Data Darbar Mufti Ramzan Sialvi held a special prayer.
Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Chairman P&D board, SMBR, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Secretary Auqaf, Aslam Tareen of Madina Foundation and officials concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA meets WAPDA officials, urged to solve uncalled load-shedding3 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch may help boost treatment for depression3 minutes ago
-
NHMP recover drugs13 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers held during raid22 minutes ago
-
Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results: Khuhro23 minutes ago
-
Ministry issues SRO for registration of biopesticides: Secretary Agriculture33 minutes ago
-
3rd Int'l Seerat-ul-Nabi conference concludes at GCU33 minutes ago
-
18,000 kites confiscated, 400 kite sellers, kite flyers held53 minutes ago
-
Two-day Urs "Baba Peera Shah Ghazi" starts in AJK53 minutes ago
-
Sethi House: A mesmerizing marvel of architectural splendor needs projection on digital media1 hour ago
-
AJK launches ambitious tree planting campaign across liberated territory1 hour ago
-
Autobiography of writer, former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui launched1 hour ago