CM Visits Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan Sakhi Sarwar Shrine
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid a wreath.
He offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country,said a handout issued here.
He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.