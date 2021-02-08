CM visits Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan Sakhi Sarwar shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid a wreath.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country,said a handout issued here.

He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.