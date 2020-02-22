UrduPoint.com
CM Visits Head Punjnad, Inspects Restoration Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM visits Head Punjnad, inspects restoration works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Head Punjnad in Tehsil Alipur and inspected the restoration work of Head Punjnad Barrage.

According to a handout issued, he directed to complete the work as soon as possible.

The chief minister directed to expand the second way of Head Punjnad and said thatexpansion was necessary to facilitate locals.

