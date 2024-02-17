Open Menu

CM Visits Headquarters Of Elite Force, Patrolling Police

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Headquarters of the Elite Police Force Punjab and the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police on Saturday.

The CM inspected the Elite Police Force Officers Block, Punjab Highway Police Patrolling Officers Block and other sections. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Control Room of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and monitored the Highway Patrolling System. He met with police officers and directed them to perform their duties with great dedication and in a professional manner.

The CM apprised that a crackdown had been launched against those driving their vehicles and motorcycles without a licence, adding that every possible step was being taken to ensure road safety.

The Patrolling Police has to take a lead regarding road safety, he added. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the cafeteria of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and lauded its quality.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police gave a briefing about the Control Room.

The Secretary Communication & Works, CCPO, Additional IG Elite Force, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, DIG Elite, DIG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and officials concerned were also present.

