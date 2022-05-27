CM visits hospital, overhead bridge project in Sialkot

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz paid a surprise visit to Government Sardar Begum Hospital in Sialkot and inspected various wards and inquired about medical facilities available there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz paid a surprise visit to Government Sardar Begum Hospital in Sialkot and inspected various wards and inquired about medical facilities available there.

While instructing to provide the best medical facilities to the children, he said that the best medical treatment should be provided to every patient on time.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he would provide facilities to the common man.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited the Shahabpura overhead bridge project. The CM also visited different areas of Sialkot city. He was briefed about the project of the Shahabpura overhead bridge.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the project was a victim of the incompetence of the previous government however it would be completed soon. A timeline of the project should be drawn, he directed and added that there would be no compromise on quality in the construction work.

Comprehensive planning should be done to fix the sewerage system in Sialkot, he said and added that construction and repair work would be started on Pasrur and Daska roads. City roads were also in bad condition and special attention should be paid to the construction and repair of city roads, he said and directed the commissioner to devise a plan for the betterment of Gujranwala city.

