CM Visits House Of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed In Chaklala
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the house of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, to offer her condolences and show solidarity with the martyr's mother and family members.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif talked to his mother, “Your brave son has made not only you but the entire nation proud.” She added the entire nation would remain indebted and grateful for the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that brave defenders are the iron wall of safety, peace and security of our homeland and its people.
Recent Stories
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor dies in firecracker blast27 seconds ago
-
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections8 minutes ago
-
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal28 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads45 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers arrested45 minutes ago
-
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day45 minutes ago
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan48 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro45 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused45 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday45 minutes ago
-
Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur45 minutes ago