CM visits house of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Chaklala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the house of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, to offer her condolences and show solidarity with the martyr's mother and family members.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif talked to his mother, “Your brave son has made not only you but the entire nation proud.” She added the entire nation would remain indebted and grateful for the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that brave defenders are the iron wall of safety, peace and security of our homeland and its people.