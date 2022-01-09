UrduPoint.com

CM Visits House Of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran To Condole Death Of His Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CM visits house of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran to condole death of his brother

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Sunday visited the house of Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and offered Fateha over the death of later's younger brother in Khetran area.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The chief minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Commissioner Loralai Bashir Khan Baazi, DIG Police Loralai Zone Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa.

After the condolence, talking to media on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that provincial government was striving to develop backward areas of the province.

He said at the request and personal interest of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for the people of Barkhan, a PC-1 worth Rs 1.80 billion would be prepared for development projects including construction of Girls College, double Highway to Baghau in Rakan and supply of power to Gingri to Rakan area.

He also announced Rs 200 million for repairing of city streets, power lines, installation of transformers and water supply in Barkhan town. The chief minister has directed the chief secretary to immediately upgrade Barkhan Hospital in order to provide healthcare facilities to people in the area.

He said the present government was working day and night for the development of the area and welfare of the people and in this regard, all available resources were being utilized to provide facilities at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Water Barkhan Loralai Sunday Family Media All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

15 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

22 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

23 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

23 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.