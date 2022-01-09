CM visits house of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran to condole death of his brother

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Sunday visited the house of Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and offered Fateha over the death of later's younger brother in Khetran area.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The chief minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Commissioner Loralai Bashir Khan Baazi, DIG Police Loralai Zone Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa.

After the condolence, talking to media on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that provincial government was striving to develop backward areas of the province.

He said at the request and personal interest of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for the people of Barkhan, a PC-1 worth Rs 1.80 billion would be prepared for development projects including construction of Girls College, double Highway to Baghau in Rakan and supply of power to Gingri to Rakan area.

He also announced Rs 200 million for repairing of city streets, power lines, installation of transformers and water supply in Barkhan town. The chief minister has directed the chief secretary to immediately upgrade Barkhan Hospital in order to provide healthcare facilities to people in the area.

He said the present government was working day and night for the development of the area and welfare of the people and in this regard, all available resources were being utilized to provide facilities at their doorstep.