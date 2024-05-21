CM visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolence

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that Iranian President Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi was a lofty personality and was a hero of the Islamic world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that Iranian President Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi was a lofty personality and was a hero of the Islamic world.

“His sudden demise in an air crash has caused me more pain because the memories of his visit to CM House are less than a month old and are still alive in my heart and soul,” he said and added that he was a courageous leader.

This, he said while talking to the media persons just after offering condolences with the Iranian Consul General, Hassan Nourian over the loss of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister at the Consulate.

He said that receiving the President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi and the delegation at the CM House was an honour for him.

“The President’s staff told us that the President will not be able to sit longer for the dinner because he was tired but he sat with us, enjoyed food and shared his valuable thoughts for around an hour,” he recalled.

Murad Shah on behalf of the people of the province offered deepest condolence to the family of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossain Amirabdollahian.