Open Menu

CM Visits Iranian Consulate, Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

CM visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolence

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that Iranian President Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi was a lofty personality and was a hero of the Islamic world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that Iranian President Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi was a lofty personality and was a hero of the Islamic world

“His sudden demise in an air crash has caused me more pain because the memories of his visit to CM House are less than a month old and are still alive in my heart and soul,” he said and added that he was a courageous leader. 

This, he said while talking to the media persons just after offering condolences with the Iranian Consul General, Hassan Nourian over the loss of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister at the Consulate.

  

He said that receiving the President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi and the delegation at the CM House was an honour for him.

“The President’s staff told us that the President will not be able to sit longer for the dinner because he was tired but he sat with us, enjoyed food and shared his valuable thoughts for around an hour,” he recalled.  

Murad Shah on behalf of the people of the province offered deepest condolence to the family of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossain Amirabdollahian.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Iran Visit Murad Ali Shah Family Media Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

12 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

23 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

23 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

23 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

32 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

32 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

32 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

32 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

46 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

46 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan