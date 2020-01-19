UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits Jaranwala, Takes Punitive Action Against AC, SHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM visits Jaranwala, takes punitive action against AC, SHO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar conducted a surprise visit of Jaranwala on Sunday and inspected a flour sale point, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and City police station.

During his visit to the flour sales point, the CM interacted with people who were gathered to purchase flour bags on subsidised rate.

Few customers complained that flour bags were not available at the sale point in a sufficient quantity. He issued orders for immediate removal of assistant commissioner Jaranwala from his post over his inefficiency and made him an OSD (Officer on Special Duty).

He also suspended Assistant food Controller (AFC) Jameel Gujjar on public complaints over low supply of flour. He said the Punjab government had an ample stock of wheat and the entire machinery had been directed to overcome shortage of flour and ensure sale of flour on fixed rate.

He said, "I am personally checking sales points so that availability of flour could be ensured at subsidised rate." He also issued directives for increasing the number of sale points in Jaranwala.

Also, the Punjab chief minister visited City Police Station Jaranwala and checked its various sections. He inquired about availability of facilities to the accused in the lock-up and ordered for solving their genuine problems.

Some prisoners complained about attitude of the SHO City Jaranwala, and the CM suspended him with an immediate effect.

Later, the CM also visited THQ hospital and inquired about the health facilities there. He also reviewed treatment and other facilities in the hospital and directed the administration to accelerate their efforts for provision of quality services. He said THQ Hospital would be upgraded soon.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Visit Sale Jaranwala Sunday Post From Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.