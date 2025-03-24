CM Visits Jinnah Hospital, Suspends MS, Principal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, uncovering serious administrative lapses
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, uncovering serious administrative lapses.
Expressing strong dissatisfaction over mismanagement, she ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and directed the Principal of Jinnah Hospital to resign from his post.
During her inspection, CM Maryam Nawaz visited the medicine store and found that despite the availability of medicines, patients were being denied essential treatments. She toured the emergency ward, personally interacting with patients and their attendants. She checked medical prescriptions and inquired about the provision of medicines and medical tests.
An elderly female patient, deeply moved by the CM’s presence, prayed for her well-being. In response, CM Maryam Nawaz hugged and consoled her, assuring better medical facilities. However, multiple patients voiced complaints about the non-availability of medicines in the emergency ward and other hospital departments.
The CM inspected cleanliness arrangements and overall hospital administration, expressing displeasure over the poor state of medical services. She reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring efficient healthcare delivery and immediate reforms in Punjab’s public hospitals.
Recent Stories
National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberattacks targeting government, pri ..
Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision
Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice
PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March ..
Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools
CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach
CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal
South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 years: UNICEF
Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed
Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision3 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice5 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March 261 minute ago
-
CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post1 minute ago
-
CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal1 minute ago
-
Office catches fire from short circuit1 minute ago
-
LHC disposes of plea to transfer Model Town case1 minute ago
-
Double track railway to help provide speedy, comfortable services to Minister for Railways Hanif Abb ..1 minute ago
-
Three killed, two injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, 10 motorcycles recovered1 minute ago
-
Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan2 hours ago