CM visits Jinnah Hospital to inquire after injured of blast incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the injured of Johar Town blast incident.

The chief minister went to the injured individually and inquired about the treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure provision of every possible medical facility to the injured.

He also announced financial assistance for the deceased families and the injured of the incident.

Usman Buzdar praised duties being performed by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.